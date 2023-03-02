The Thirroul community now has chance to see the development that resulted in aged care home residents being told to go elsewhere last year.
The McCauley Lodge Residential Care Service in Tasman Parade was closed in August last year by owner Fresh Hope Care.
The explanation was given that the site was going to be redeveloped and so the residents could no longer live there.
The applications for the redevelopment have been lodged with Wollongong City Council - and they feature work on both sides of Tasman Parade.
The site of the existing 35-bed care service will be replaced by 18 independent living units in a two and three-storey building.
The building will be divided into what the application described as four "houses" with eight three-bedroom apartments and 10 two-bedroom apartments.
"The building has been broken down into a series of individual pavilions to continue the rhythm and scale of the street, each individual pavilion also responds to the natural topography of the street by stepping down at differing levels," the application stated.
Directly across the road will be another 20 independent living units, which will take the space now occupied by the Tasman Court Retirement Village, and two neighbouring properties.
It will become two "houses" featuring nine three-bedroom apartments, 10 two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom unit.
Combined, the two developments will cost $38 million.
The 18-unit site will see an increase in parking, from 10 spaces now there to 30 spaces in a basement car park.
Across the road basement parking will also be used to create 28 spaces.
A minibus will also be operated across both sites, taking resident on a loop of the Thirroul CBD to visit services like shops, banks and medical practitioners.
A traffic study stated the development replacing the care centre will result in one extra vehicle movement during peak hour compared to what is there now.
The 20-unit development will add extra two vehicle movements in peak periods.
The development applications are on public exhibition until March 14 for the units replacing McCauley Lodge and March 15 for its partner across the road.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
