Caulfield and Melbourne Cup runner Montefilia has attracted interest from Japan as well as major Australian thoroughbred operations, after the owners, including Woonona's Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty decided to put her up for sale.
Montefilia made an eye-catching return to racing in last week's Group 1 Chipping Norton, closing to be two lengths of superstar Anamoe at Randwick.
And Docherty will remain in the ownership as they push on to the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth Stakes this campaign.
But on Friday he told the Mercury it was 'the right time' to sell her while at the peak of her powers.
"She's a five-year-old mare and we were never going to breed with her," Docherty said.
"We spoke to (trainer) David Payne as well as a few people with a lot of knowledge in the industry and they all agreed it was a smart decision.
"There's already been interest from Japan as well as a few in Australia, so whatever happens after the Queen Elizabeth, we'll always follow her with great interest."
Montefilia ran fourth in last year's Caulfield Cup, producing a blistering finish to raise hopes of a Melbourne Cup triumph with Illawarra connections.
However, she settled near last in the great 3200m race and battled to the line for 16th.
Montefilia's four Group 1 wins include the Flight Stakes, Spring Champion, Metropolitan Handicap and Ranvet Stakes took her peak international rating to 115, earning more than $2.7 million in prizemoney so far.
"She'll never be forgotten, she's given us the greatest thrill," Hugh Docherty said.
"But we've got horses at Coolmore and in Tasmania, as well as some good yearlings coming through and we think it's the right time.
"We're quite confident about her for the rest of the spring, we'll have another shot at Anamoe, who is the best horse in the land, but no doubt there'll be a couple of overseas dangers as well."
Montefilia will be sold at the Inglis Chairman's Sale on May 4.
