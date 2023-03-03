Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Illawarra woman has conviction for assaulting son overturned

By Connor Pearce
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 2:44pm
A judge found there was no reason not to believe the woman's version of events. Picture from file

An Illawarra woman who was sentenced to 18 months in jail for beating her 11-year-old son and dragging him through broken glass has had her conviction overturned on appeal.

