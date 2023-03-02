Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal man Bruce Cameron Hayes threw elderly woman's mobility walker during outburst

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:31pm
Corrimal carer threw elderly woman's walker during outburst

A Corrimal man who is the main carer for an elderly woman has admitted to throwing her mobility walker in a fit of rage.

