Corrimal carer threw elderly woman's walker during outburst

A Corrimal man who is the main carer for an elderly woman has admitted to throwing her mobility walker in a fit of rage.
Bruce Cameron Hayes, 51, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to damaging property and intimidation intended to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Hayes, who lives in a granny flat behind the 79-year-old woman's property, made his way through her home and to the front door about 6pm on February 20.
Tendered court documents stated he appeared to be drunk and having a "mental breakdown", prompting the woman to make several requests for him to stop otherwise she would ring the police.
Hayes responded by picking up a phone and throwing it so hard it ripped through the fly screen of the window, landing outside and smashing on the concrete.
He continued his rage and threw the woman's mobility walker into the kitchen as he made eye contact with her.
Hayes then destroyed a picture frame by smashing it on the wall, causing multiple holes.
He returned to the granny flat and the woman managed to collect her walker by holding onto pieces of furniture around the room.
Two days on, the woman disclosed the incident to a family member, who then contacted police. Officers attended the Corrimal address and arrested Hayes that day.
In court, Hayes' lawyer Emel Ozer pleaded guilty on his behalf to the charges.
The matter was adjourned to March 23 to allow time for subjective material to be gathered.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
