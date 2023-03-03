Among a large group of aspiring apprentices, Marissa Gillam stands out as the youngest student in her TAFE program.
The 16-year-old wants to follow in her grandfather's footsteps and work as a mechanical engineer.
"From a young age I grew up around his work shed," Ms Gillam said
"I've been around mills and lathes all my life. It's just something I wanted to do - get into a trade."
Ms Gillam was one of more than 70 people who graduated from a work-readiness program at TAFE NSW Wollongong on Friday.
The program, developed with local industries, focuses on hand-skills and work safety to give students a head start in their trade of choice.
South Region at TAFE NSW's engineering head teacher Mathew McGlashan said the program serves a crucial purpose.
"The most important thing that these guys are getting ready so they go to work ready - and they go home safe," he said.
Jazmin Mullard was inspired to join the program after visiting BlueScope in a year 12 school excursion.
"I was talking to the one of the mechanical engineers there, and she was like 'this is what I do'," the 17-year-old graduate from the TAFE job readiness program said.
"I went home that night, researched it and I like fell in love with BlueScope."
There's a growing trend of young women opting to learn a trade in the Illawarra. More than 30 per cent of the program's graduates are women.
"It's definitely getting more every year, which is great," Mr McGlashan said
Ms Gillam believes it's important for more women to be involved in these programs.
"Just to show women can get hands-on, they're not just there just to do the paperwork and be in an office job," Ms Gillam said.
Several graduates will begin their apprentice with BlueScope this week.
