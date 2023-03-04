Cringila are the first team on the Premier League board in 2023 after securing victory over Coniston in a dramatic affair on Friday night, which included six goals and four red cards being dished out.
In a see-sawing and fiery battle at Crehan Park, the 10-man Lions held on to record a 4-2 win over the JJ Kelly Park club, who were incredibly reduced to eight men.
Coniston trio Sam Matthews, Daniel Lowe and Jordan Prentoski were all sent off before halftime, while Anthony Krsteski from Cringila was also issued a red card for a mistimed tackle.
"The game failed to disappoint in one aspect. It was a very fiery, passionate game that boiled over in some instances, which obviously led to the red cards. But the game itself was good," Lions coach Jorge De Matos said.
"Regardless of the cards handed out, the officials did a good job to maintain control of the game. In a game where four red cards are handed out, but there's zero injuries, I believe that's a good job well done. It shows that they stamped their authority and control on the game.
"But it was excellent for us to get off with the three points and we move onto next week against Olympic."
It was an entertaining match from the outset, with Cringila striker Peter Simonoski firing home the first goal of the 2023 IPL in the ninth minute. Despite losing Matthews and Lowe to red cards - in separate incidents - the visitors were the next team to score about 10 minutes before the break via Van Elia.
Prentoski was then giving his marching orders in stoppage time, after receiving his second yellow, but the score remained 1-1 at halftime.
The hosts then wrestled back the lead via a long-range shot from Ryan Akhurst, before Coniston hit back in the 61st minute through Toby Norval.
However, the turning point came five minutes later when recruit Harrison Taranto scored for Cringila. The scoring was then rounded out in the 72nd minute through a Takayuki Kayano own goal.
"It was an extremely heated game from the get-go. But in the midst of all of the heated-ness, none of my players got sent for any of that kind of stuff. So we stayed composed in that sense, and then drove on to take out the win which was massive," De Matos said.
"We had the two-man advantage, but Coniston did well and credit to them - they defended effortlessly for the full 90. They stuck behind the ball and timed their counters perfectly. But we had the composure to bide our time and put them to bed, and just control the game by keeping possession of the ball."
