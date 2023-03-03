Most captains would feel nervous as they prepare to lead their team into a decades-long return to the top flight, but Vaughan Patterson is at ease as Helensburgh get ready for their Premier League season opener on Saturday.
Years of hard work will come into fruition when the IPL newbies take on reigning premiers Wollongong United at Macedonia Park.
When Andy Paine was announced as their head coach in October 2020, the Thistle mapped out a plan to get back into the IPL for the first time since the 1990s. Ongoing rain postponed their chances in 2021, but they wouldn't be denied last year, as they swept all before them to claim the District League championship.
Even after that title victory in September, Helensburgh continued to work hard off the field, leaving no stone unturned to show why they deserved promotion. Finally, their dream became a reality last December, when Football South Coast confirmed Paine's men would compete in the 2023 Premier League.
Fortunately for the Burgh, guiding a new team into the Illawarra's highest football competition is a position that Patterson and Paine are both familiar with. The pair, along with the likes of Brad Watts, Cody Cuthbertson and Liam Unicomb, were at Bellambi when they made their much-awaited return to the IPL in 2020.
"It's good to be back. Going to Helensburgh initially, the plan was always to get back up to the Premier League and have another crack at it," Patterson - who arrived at the Thistle ahead of the 2022 season - told the Mercury.
"That plan has been in the works at the club for the last couple of years, so it was good to go down there and spend the year building on what they'd already built on the year before, and put a squad together that could get through the District League and get up to Premier League, and compete. And I think 'Painey' has done a good job with the squad he's built and we're definitely going to go up there and shake some feathers.
"For me, it was a little bit more short term, I had 12 months to help turn it around. But for everyone at the club, and a few of the boys who have played in the District League and have been waiting to play up there, it's pretty exciting. And you can see from pre-season, everyone is ready to take that step up."
While some of Patterson's teammates will make their Premier League debut on Saturday, it will be liking slipping your foot into a comfortable shoe for the Helensburgh skipper.
Patterson's IPL journey began in 2012 as a box-to-box midfielder with Bulli. He then had time at Tarrawanna, Dandaloo and Albion Park, before he undertook a role change at Olympic, where he became more of a defensive midfielder.
Following that stint, Patterson moved to Bellambi and then played for Port Kembla in 2021, before joining the Thistle.
The now 31-year-old returns to the IPL as a more rounded and very experienced player.
"It's exciting to test myself again against that top level and catch up with some old mates. I've played at a few clubs, so I've got a few connections down there, so it will be good to go back and see some of those faces again," Patterson said.
"The last three or four years, I've had to change my game a bit. Pace has never been one of my strong attributes, which has probably been good for my longevity, so from that side it hasn't really affected me. Being a ball-playing midfielder, I can manage my game and use my reading of the game, body positioning and anticipation on things.
"But I'm coming to that point where you don't know if you'll continue to play year on year, so I'm going to just enjoy it and pass on my knowledge to the guys, and try to help us get some results and push for that finals myself."
Patterson's prior IPL knowledge will be crucial for Helensburgh as they aim to prove they won't just make up the numbers in 2023.
In fact, the captain remains bullish on their chances, adding that they'll push for a top-five finish.
"In the District League, we were expected to win a lot of the games. And even the way other teams played was a bit different, they sat back and let us come at them. I think it might be different when we play the top teams in the Premier League, they might be coming at us, but I think it's a good challenge for the boys," Patterson said.
"But I think the attitude of a lot of the guys here is going to bode well for the season. They don't get too flustered with much and can be laid-back - sometimes too laid-back at times - but I can't see anyone getting too overawed by the moment. And I can do my bit to help out with my experience.
"You've got to aim as high as you can. But realistically, making that top five would be a good achievement, and I don't think it's a big stretch. I think the team we've got is even better moving into this year, with a couple of guys we've added and having that (previous) year to bond.
"There's potential there to do it, but that's not always enough - we really need to switch on and get results. It's our chance to not only stay in there, but push for that (top-five) level and drive ourselves as well."
However, it's a tough start to their IPL return for Helensburgh, who take on the 2022 premiers on Saturday. The Thistle will then face Bellambi the following week, before taking on last year's grand final winners Olympic in round three.
"If we can get off to a good start, there's no doubt we can push for that finals spot," Patterson said.
"But they're (Wollongong United) always going to be good, they've shown that year after year. And I know (coach) Billy (Tsovolos) is going to do a good job of getting that team ready to go, and they're going to be one of the favourites to pick up the title again this year. So I think it's going to be a really good test to start off."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
