Shellharbour refused to concede a single point as their took out their inaugural knockout competition at Ron Costello Oval on Saturday.
The Sharks overpowered Group Seven rivals Milton-Ulladulla 16-nil in the final, having already beaten Como-Jannali 14-nil in the semi-final and Mittagong Lions 20-nil in the opening round.
After recent struggles, Milton Ulladulla sent a message of intent by making the final, after edging out Camden 12-10 then producing a stunning 24-16 semi-final triumph over Illawarra powerhouse Thirroul.
Shellharbour coach Abed Atallah expects the new pre-season competition to grow from seven to 16 teams and become a full weekend of action.
"We want this shootout competition to be like the one West Wyalong hold, where 16 teams play a knockout competition over two days," he said.
"Unfortunately this year a number of teams had already organised trials and we couldn't get 16 teams. We will do that next year."
