How Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks went from playing in Wollongong to the NBA

By Agron Latifi
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:35pm
Xavier Cooks is off to the NBA. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

A dream conceived in Wollongong will take shape in Washington, with Illawarra junior and Sydney Kings championship-winning MVP Xavier Cooks heading to the US to play for NBA outfit the Wizards.

