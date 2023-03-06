A dream conceived in Wollongong will take shape in Washington, with Illawarra junior and Sydney Kings championship-winning MVP Xavier Cooks heading to the US to play for NBA outfit the Wizards.
It was while hooping at the Snakepit and on the basketball courts of Holy Spirit College in Bellambi that Cooks, the son of long-time Illawarra Hawks player and coach Eric, first envisioned playing in the NBA.
Nowadays a genuine superstar of the NBL competition, it was just a matter of time before Cooks' prodigious talents were snapped up by an NBA side.
On Monday his agent Daniel Moldovan of Octagon Sports confirmed Cooks had signed a two-year deal with the Wizards.
The 27-year-old will play the rest of the NBA season with the Wizards, as well as the next two years, under the deal.
"I've been dreaming about playing in the NBA since I was a kid in Wollongong. It hasn't sunk in yet and won't until I probably get over there," Cooks told the Mercury.
"I told my dad about a week ago. Both he and my mum are super excited, super happy for me.
"I think we never knew this option was going to come around and as I got older the chances of it coming around became slimmer and slimmer.
"To finally actually get there, they're over the moon, and so am I."
But Cooks, who is chasing back-to-back titles with the Kings, has unfinished business to take care of here in Australia before heading to the US.
The Kings squared the grand final series with the New Zealand Breakers at one-all, with game three of the best-of-five-series on Friday.
"I'm really trying to focus on the Sydney Kings and winning a championship here but at the same time once you achieve one of your dreams it is kind of hard not to think about that all the time," Cooks said.
"I have always wanted to play in the best league and test myself against the best players in the world.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunity. All I've ever asked for is to get my foot in the door and to get a chance to go and play over there.
"I'm very thankful to Washington ... hopefully I can make the most of it."
It's been a meteoric rise to the top for the latest Aussie to join the NBA.
Cooks has averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and four assists per game this season to take out MVP honours after leading the Kings to the championship last season, where he won the Larry Sengstock Medal as the Grand Final Series MVP.
The Wollongong product, who went undrafted out of college at Winthrop, has also played professionally in Germany and New Zealand, signing with the Kings in 2019.
He becomes the fifth player in the last five seasons to leave Sydney to join the NBA.
Cooks also becomes the 11th Aussie to join the current NBA ranks alongside Ben Simmons, Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Matisse Thybulle, Patty Mills, Jock Landale, Matthew Dellavedova and Jack White.
The Wizards are fighting for a playoff spot, currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-33 record.
"I spoke to their coach and GM. They said nothing is going to be given to me, I've got to earn everything, and that's the way I love it."
