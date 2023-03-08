Here are some top pics to keep you entertained around the region this week ...
The annual community-run festival returns this week with three full days of music and art at various locations across Kiama, Gerringong and Minnamurra.
The volunteer-run event includes both free and ticketed events, a street party, film night, festival "hubs" where musicians play outdoors and a specially branded beer from March 10-12.
The event's featured artists include ARIA-award winning Barney McAll, Benji and the Saltwater Sound System, CJ Stranger and the Tony Allen Tribute night featuring an all-star eight-piece band.
Indigenous visual artist Jaz Corr has created the artwork for this year's festival and will hold an exhibition.
Details: Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival, various locations, free and ticketed events. More information here.
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour splashes into Wollongong for one night only on Thursday, March 9.
The 10th anniversary of the film festival will see it come to University of Wollongong's UniMovies to showcase a three-hour collection of short films from around the globe documenting the beauty and power of the ocean.
The unique selection of short films covers topics such as ocean adventure and exploration, the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers.
Among the featured films is Gone With The Wing, which follows Andrew Englisch's world-first attempt to cross treacherous Bass Strait on his Wing Foil.
Details: Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2023, University of Wollongong's UniMovies, March 9, 7pm-10pm. Tickets are $23.50 to $31.50. More information/bookings here.
Illawarra Light Rail will hold its next operating day on Sunday, March 12.
The steam locomotive Kiama will be in operation on the day.
The last working steam locomotive in operation dates back to 1917. It was used for construction of Cordeaux Dam, then hauled sand from the Nepean River to Sydney for construction of Sydney Harbour Bridge before it hauled blue metal from the Kiama quarries to Kiama Harbour and the railway yard from 1936 to 1941.
It was purchased from a museum in Goulburn in 1977 and restored before being renamed 'Kiama' and finding a new home at Illawarra Light Railway Museum.
While you are at the museum, check out the buildings, enjoy a miniature train ride and have lunch in one of the picnic shelters. There is also a playground.
Details: Illawarra Light Rail Museum operating day, Sunday, March 12, 10am-2pm. More information here.
Tom Gleeson is bringing a live version of his popular ABC TV show Hard Quiz to Wollongong Town Hall's main auditorium on Friday, March 10.
The Hard Quiz master and overlord is swapping the studio for theatre and adding a third dimension to Australia's hardest quiz.
Audience members are invited on stage for a roasting from the most brutal quizmaster since the inquisition at the hands of one of Australia's funniest and most successful stand-up comedians.
The 6.30pm show is sold out but there are still a few tickets to the 8.45pm show.
Details: Hard Quiz Live Hosted by Tom Gleeson, Friday, March 10, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium. Tickets here.
The world's leading non-profit organisation to advance STEM education is bringing its FIRST Robotics Competition to Wollongong from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12.
The event, which is part of their Southern Cross Regional Competition, is the ultimate "sport for the mind" event and has been described as "the hardest fun you'll ever have" by one participant.
The annual large-scale industrial robotics competition for high-school students is run by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and brings together students and mentors to design, build and program robots to take part in a gruelling game that changes each year.
FRC robots are controlled by human drivers, are up to two metres tall and weigh up to 50 kilograms.
If you don't wish to take part you can also come along and view the competition for free.
Details: FIRST Robotics Competition, WIN Sports & Entertainment Centres, Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, 8am-5pm daily. More information here.
The Southcoast Health & Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) is holding an Electric Vehicle Expo at Batemans Bay on Sunday, March 12, as part of its Electrify Everything Campaign.
The public is invited to come along and view a ride range of electric vehicles from cars, to bikes, scooters, motorbikes and even electric gardening equipment, induction ovens and barbecues.
You can also book a test drive by phoning or texting 0467 558 645, or via email to contact.shasa@gmail.com.
Details: Electric Vehicle Expo, Hanging Rock at Batemans Bay, Sunday, March 12, 10am-3pm. More information here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
