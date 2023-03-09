Having recently retired from big-time basketball, Tim Coenraad is looking to now enjoy playing a more relaxed, stress-free role guiding the Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East outfit this season.
That doesn't mean however that the veteran won't do what's necessary to help the Nash Al-Saadi coached team win.
"It looks like we are putting together a really good side. I'm kind of excited about it," Coenraad said.
"It is going to be fun to play a different type of role knowing there a couple of other guys who are capable of scoring. Maybe I'll be more of a glue guy and do the little things and not have to have so much pressure on the scoring.
"With Harry [Morris] looking to take a step forward, and [Will Hickey] Davo obviously coming in, who is very aggressive offensively and having Lucas Walker who is a real beast in the NBL1 - so we've pieced together a really good squad and I'm excited to kind of play a role and just start not taking basketball as seriously but still competing and just trying to enjoy it."
Having retired a couple times previously, Coenraad was adamant his time playing for the Hawks in the NBL was definitely over.
"I've kind of mentally prepared for this [retirement] a few times so now that it is final and I've made the decision to kind of call it quits I'm just looking to get the pieces of my life that I want to move forward with," he said.
"Playing NBL1 is an added bonus for me. I still love getting out there in front of the Illawarra faithful. I still love competing and being part of a team.
"This way I get to do it more on my terms while still taking the competition and practices seriously.
"I still like to play in an environment where there is less pressure and less stress and having some guys in the team that are capable of taking the team by the reigns and if it is my night to be called on then great, if not I'm happy just to do the little things and make sure the team is running smoothly."
Coenraad added he was looking forward to working coach Al-Saadi once again.
"Nash is actually very knowledged about basketball. He has been doing this for a very long time and at a high level," he saod.
"Playing that short time with him last season has really taught me a lot. I'm really looking forward to having a whole season with him because he is one of the great basketball minds.
"When you actually sit and talk to him, you see how he operates, you can tell he is a big time coach, he knows what he is doing, so we are very lucky to have him in the area."
The Hawks men and women kick off their respective NBL1 East seasons at the Snakepit on Saturday night against Maitland Mustangs. The men play at 7pm, following the women's fixture which tips-off at 5pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
