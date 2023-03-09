Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East side to battle Maitland in season opener

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
March 10 2023 - 7:00am
Tim Coenraad is part of a stacked Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East side. Picture: Adam McLean

Having recently retired from big-time basketball, Tim Coenraad is looking to now enjoy playing a more relaxed, stress-free role guiding the Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East outfit this season.

