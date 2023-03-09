After a communication failure shut down the train network yesterday and commuters were left stranded at stations for hours on the South Coast line, Dominic Perrottet has refused to commit to further investment in the region's fragile rail system.
Speaking in Helensburgh to announce $5 million for local sports fields, Mr Perrottet would not commit to matching Labor's $10 million commitment to rail connectivity in the Illawarra.
Mr Perrottet instead reiterated the government's More Trains, More Services policy, which will introduce additional services on the Illawarra and South Coast Line.
"Our over $5 billion investment in More Trains, More Services ensures that we have a faster and better train network," he said.
Locals in Helensburgh for the day nominated the transport system as their main issue in the upcoming election.
Chris of Bulli said she was frustrated with the service between Sydney and the Illawarra.
"We were offloaded on Helensburgh station in a storm for two and a half hours," she said.
"iIt used to always stop and pick up at Stanwell Park and then go through Helensburgh to Sutherland and they cut out Stanwell Park and put Oatley in instead. I just think that is really wrong that they put a Sydney station in instead of a South Coast station.
"It goes Thirroul [then] Helensburgh and that is a long, long way. They ignored all the people in the middle."
Regular commuter Tim Lewis said what should be an intercity service between the Illawarra and Sydney regularly turned into a suburban commuter service north of Waterfall. Mr Lewis said he was waiting for the 7.29am service from Thirroul, which after an over 20 minute delay turned into an all stops service.
"There's nobody in the Illawarra needing to get off at Loftus, Engadine or Heathcote. That's the Sydney suburban network," he said.
"When things go pear shaped, which seems to happen on a regular basis, there's no contingency that prioritises Illawarra commuters."
Mr Lewis said Labor's proposal for a rail connectivity plan was just another report, on top of many that had been done in the past, and action needed to be taken.
With the current South Coast Line at capacity, future connections to South Western Sydney will be the focus for the Illawarra, however Mr Perrottet would not be drawn on restarting the Maldon to Dombarton line or backing the SWIRL proposal.
"We will always stage those projects to make sure that those entire six cities are linked," he said.
In his first public visit to the Illawarra since becoming Premier, Mr Perrottet joined Heathcote MP Lee Evans to promise funding for two new multipurpose courts, a synthetic field, upgraded lighting and improved amenities. The funding is in addition to the $5 million for lighting and upgrades to the Helensburgh pool announced in November.
In Helensburgh, voters also nominated the environment as a top concern.
A Stanwell Tops resident said she was concerned about coal run off from the Metropolitan Mine leaching into the Hacking River. Barber Mitchell Kovac said environmental issues were also his top concern.
"I don't know if you know, but we've looked for other planets, and this is the only one we've got," he said.
However Cronulla resident Geoff Turner said he was happy with the current state of affairs.
"The way things are, I'm quite satisfied with it."
The recently announced Liberal candidates for Keira, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama will also have to be satisfied with their current lot and await a visit from the Premier.
"The party had to fill 93 seats and it did so," Mr Perrottet said. "Nominations closed on Wednesday, and the organisation filled those seats."
