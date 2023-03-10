Students, UOW and Wollongong council condemn anti-LGBTQIA vandalism

University of Wollongong students will rally next week in support of the LGBTQIA community after rainbow steps on campus and North Wollongong's rainbow crossing were defaced.
Unknown vandals spray-painted 'Genesis 9:13' on the steps and crossing, a reference to a Bible verse that has been used against the LGBTQIA community by people who want to "reclaim" the rainbow.
In the Bible, Genesis 9:13 describes God's creation of the rainbow.
The same graffiti was also emblazoned elsewhere on the university campus.
Wollongong Undergraduate Students' Association general secretary and National Union of Students small and regional officer, Cheyne Howard - a member of the LGBTQIA community herself - said she was "devastated" by the vandalism.
She noted it happened soon after the end of Sydney WorldPride celebrations.
"We're all angry that this could ever happen," Ms Howard said.
"It's upsetting, it's infuriating that someone thinks they could do this."
WUSA president Ela Akyol said the vandalism was an attack on LGBTQIA students on campus, and people in the wider community.
"We're really, really disgusted and horrified by this," Ms Akyol said.
In response, Ms Howard and Ms Akyol are organising a rally to be held at the rainbow steps at 12pm on Thursday, providing an opportunity for the university community to show its support for LGBTQIA staff and students.
"We just want them to know we support them fully and we'll stand with them, 100 per cent," Ms Akyol said.
UOW has reported the incident to police, increased security patrols and removed the graffiti.
"We stand with our gender, sex and sexuality diverse students and staff, and oppose any form of discrimination and harassment," a spokesperson said.
Ms Howard commended the university for its quick response.
"The university was very fast and proactive in dealing with it, which was really good to see," she said.
Meanwhile, a Wollongong City Council spokesperson described the Cliff Road crossing as a "valued symbol of diversity and inclusion".
"This site has attracted instances like this since its installation and we firmly believe that any damage does not reflect the wider views of our community," the spokesperson said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
