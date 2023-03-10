Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club has cancelled its last nippers program of the season following continued "threats" from a well-known Wollongong conspiracy theorist.
David Graham, who refers to himself as 'Guru', made threats on his social media accounts levelled at Illawarra Surf Life Saving Clubs and their inclusive Pride Rainbow Beaches initiative.
"I think Australia-wide we ought to hit our surf clubs this weekend," he said in a Tik Tok posted on Monday.
"We wait 'til our little four and five-year-old nippers are down at the beach away from the area like I done yesterday.
"Then we go up and we see these people in the surf life saving facilities and ask them why they're pushing this woke sh-t ... why they've got their rainbow flags everywhere.
"It's gone far enough. I'm calling on Australia here ... go and approach the people in the volunteer section."
Mr Graham made the video calling on "freedom fighters" to go to local clubs this weekend, after he and his partner Mel approached volunteers at the North Wollongong branch last Sunday.
The conspiracy theorist and state election candidate, who recently made headlines over alleged threats towards radio host Ben Fordham, filmed his outburst in a series of live videos which have since been removed from Facebook, but were obtained by the Mercury.
In the footage he is seen raising his voice at volunteer members over rainbow flags erected at the busy beach. He persists, despite being asked to leave multiple times.
"You're attacking the admin lady and that's unfair," a bystander tells Mr Graham in the video.
"I'm passionate about our children, and these flogs are just trying to f---in' turn them into gay little kids," Graham said, who calls the rainbow flag "evil".
The continued threats have caused Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club to cancel Sunday's nippers program.
"SLS Illawarra have received threats which may affect clubs across the Illawarra related to this weekends support of Pride Week and inclusivity and diversity," the club said in a statement on Friday.
"Whilst we in no way condone this type of behaviour, the safety of our volunteers and members is paramount.
"Therefore we have made the unfortunate decision to cancel nippers this Sunday.
"Stay safe and we'll see you all next weekend."
Surf Life Saving NSW spokesperson Donna Wishart said the organisation was notified of the social media videos earlier in this week and that police have been notified.
"Just as a precaution we have informed the police to ensure they are aware of any activities down at the beaches," she said.
"We're not particularly worried at this stage.
"Our volunteer lifesavers deal with a lot bigger issues than this and they are well placed to deal with anything that happens at a local level.
"Clubs have been encouraged to look out for strange behaviour."
The organisation supports the decision of its Thirroul branch, which did not want to contemplate any disruption to their activities involving children, Ms Wishart said.
However, she added it was disappointing to see a "minority" have taken aim at the organisation's Pride Rainbow Beaches initiative.
"The initiative that has been rolling out throughout clubs across the state started last year, and has been given a lot more support this year," Ms Wishart said.
"We're really proud our clubs are supporting inclusiveness of not only their own members, but the wider public as well.
"Our clubs are inclusive of everybody and it's really disappointing and upsetting that individuals like this would take aim at something like this."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
