'No dicking around': Ryan Park's promise to nurses if he becomes health minister

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Illawarra Labor and Greens candidates - including Labor's health minister hopeful Ryan Park - were quizzed by nurses and community members at a forum in Shellharbour on Thursday.

Labor's health minister hopeful Ryan Park has promised Illawarra nurses he won't be "dicking people around" and will bring in improved staff ratios as quickly as he can if elected to the role on March 25.

