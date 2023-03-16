Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Steelers out to keep finals ball rolling at home

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:49am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steelers SG Ball side is back in action at Collegians this week. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Junior rep footy can be a snakes and ladders game but Illawarra SG Ball coach Russ Aitken isn't giving it more than a passing glance as his side mounts a late charge at finals action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.