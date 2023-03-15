Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Amone free to fly with Dragons after bail conditions adjusted

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talatau Amone is free to travel interstate and overseas with the Dragons after having his bail conditions adjusted on Wednesday. Picture by Anna Warr

Young Dragons star Talatau Amone has cleared another hurdle on his path back to NRL action after having his bail conditions altered to allow him to travel interstate and overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.