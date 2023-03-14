St George Illawarra have resisted the urge to rush Talatau Amone back into the starting side for their clash away to the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.
The NRL lifted the man they call Junior's no-fault stand-down last Tuesday ahead of the Dragons' clash against the Gold Coast Titans.
St George Illawarra promptly named Amone on an extended team-list but the talented five-eighth did not see any game-time in the Dragons 32-18 victory over the Titans at Kogarah last Sunday.
Dragons young gun Jayden Sullivan started in the No 6 jersey and did a good job guiding the Red V to a first-up win.
St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has announced an unchanged 17 for the Suncorp Stadium encounter but Toby Couchman will need to pass through concussion protocols to feature on Saturday.
It's been a good week for Couchman. Having played his first game for the club last week, the 19-year-old Thirroul Butchers' junior and his twin brother Ryan had their playing contracts extended through to the end of the 2025 season.
Jack de Belin is at least another week away with his calf injury.
Moses Mbye was again named at No 9 but as in the Titans game, he will share the hooking duties with new recruit Jacob Liddle.
Playing two hookers has become the norm of late, especially after teams saw how much success premiers Penrith had rotating their two rakes, the now Wests-Tigers player Apisai Koroisau, and Mitch Kenny.
Liddle, who joined the club from Wests Tigers this season, said he was happy to play whatever role the team needed him to play.
"I'll do what the team needs me to do and do my role," he said after the Dragons victory over the Titans.
"Obviously the boys put in a tough first 20 minutes. A few things didn't go our way but it was good to get a few tries.
"It's good to be back playing footy, especially after having a first round bye."
Griffin added he was happy with how the hookers played last week.
"Moses has spent a lot of time at nine over the offseason which has been beneficial," he said.
"Last year he was more that utility player that we used everywhere but [this year] he's really concentrating on that nine position.
"Lids has had a great preparation as well so we've got two really good hookers there to interchange with.
"Ben, Sloany and Sully have played a lot of footy together and they've trained together.
"Ben's obviously the senior player there but the other two guys are really building their maturity"
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
