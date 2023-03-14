Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons stick with winning team for Broncos clash

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Liddle will again share the hooking duties with Moses Mbye when the Dtagons play the Broncos on Saturday.

St George Illawarra have resisted the urge to rush Talatau Amone back into the starting side for their clash away to the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.