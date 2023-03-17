Like his CEO, Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney has every confidence the club will get back to where it belongs and play at the highest levels in the country.
Carney has heard "all the whispers and media talk" and feels the Wolves tick all the boxes needed to play top-flight football.
"I'm quietly confident. I think we tick all the boxes required for expansion," he said.
"Everything about Wollongong Wolves suggests we should be in the top league.
"We got the history, we got the facilities and Tory [Lavalle] the owner is fully going for it so everything is sort of in place to be up there but we will soon find out but I'm very confident we will get there."
On Wednesday the Australian Professional Leagues announced Canberra and Auckland were locked in as expansion locations for the top flight, with officials to work over the next three months to secure financial backing before the 2024-25 competition.
While the Wolves missed out on the latest A-Leagues expansion round, they still remain in contention for future promotion, with the APL confirming that another two teams will be added by 2026.
"Wollongong's name is being thrown around for this so that is good news," Carney said.
"I really do believe we fit all the criteria and will get there but anything can happen."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.