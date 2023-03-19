Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Rent, Choir Boy, Pirates of Penzance some of the theatre shows to catch near Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
March 19 2023 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From a capella gospel songs singing the praise of diversity in Choir Boy, to amateur theatre companies presenting Rent and the Pirates of Penzance, there is plenty on for the stage for the rest of March. Pictures all supplied.

A Tony-award winning musical work singing the praise of diversity is just one of the amazing theatre shows on near Wollongong this March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.