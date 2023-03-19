A Tony-award winning musical work singing the praise of diversity is just one of the amazing theatre shows on near Wollongong this March.
Choir Boy is a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice and plays out at Wollongong Town Hall from Wednesday to Saturday.
Lead actor Darron Hayes has flown to Australia from the US for the production and is excited to make his Australian - and international - theatre debut.
"I wanted to be a part of this production because the context of the play is so important for the world to see," Hayes told the Mercury.
"It's a story about a young gay black man finding his voice in world where he's told to 'tighten up, and don't be too this, too that', yet a story that people of all backgrounds can take something from."
Having grown up in the church, he said there were definitely parts of the show and his character that resonated with his life.
"A lot of the ideas in the show regarding religion are pretty much ingrained in me," Hayes said.
"I hope audiences walk away wanting to encourage and support the youth. Listen to them. Be there for them. And for the love of God, let children be who they are - fully - without question or judgement.
"I was fortunate enough to have a family that did just that, and I can't wait til the day I can pass on that space and those beliefs to my own babies."
Choir Boy originally premiered in 2012 at London's Royal Court Theatre, before seasons across the USA and a successful Broadway production.
It deftly blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of a capella gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.
For more details and ticket information, visit: https://merrigong.com.au/shows/choir-boy/.
Shellharbour amateur company the Roo Theatre will present the classic swashbuckling tale, running for one week only from March 24 until April 1.
Miranda Musical Theatre Company will be bringing famed rock-musical Rent to the newly refurbished Pavilion Performing Arts Centre in Sutherland from Wednesday March 22 until Sunday March 26.
Mount Pleasant husband and wife duo from, Jess and Tyler, are in the lead roles of 'Roger' and 'Maureen'.
Arts collective The Dire Theatre Company presents Saving Grace! at The Forge Theatre in Gwynneville from March 24 until April 1.
The comedy focuses on Grace, a young woman who has recently left an abusive, long term relationship, only to become accidently embroiled within the fate of reality when she meets writer and poet, Bhodi the demon. Bodhi has been incorrectly sent to Earth to begin Armageddon, despite his aversion to violence and his love of literature.
Award-winning musical based on parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary, allowing the audience to experience Anne in a way that breathes life into this passionate, funny, and complex young woman.
It's on from Thursday March 23 until Saturday April 2, at the Players Theatre, Meroo Street in Bomaderry.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.