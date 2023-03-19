Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers cop harsh lessons in heavy defeat

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steelers endured a tough afternoon on Saturday. Picture by Denis Ivaneza Inner Visions Photography

They went in as competition leaders but Illawarra copped major reality check on Saturday, conceding seven tries in a heavy loss to North Sydney in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.