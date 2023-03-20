Illawarra Mercury
Premier says NSW doesn't have a ramping problem as paramedics take desperate measures

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 3:22pm
Wollongong Hospital given 30 mins to unload patients before paramedics hit the road

Wollongong paramedics say they are routinely delayed by up to five or six hours while waiting to transfer patients to the hospital emergency department, and will join a statewide protest highlighting this issue.

