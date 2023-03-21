Illawarra Mercury
Marco Polo closes Unanderra nursing home, loss of 85 beds

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 4:57pm
Marco Polo Unanderra is closing part of the facility. Picture from file

Marco Polo Aged Care has closed the nursing home section of its Unanderra retirement home.

