Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It's getting ridiculous': CBA stalemate putting NRLW careers at risk

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kezie Apps feels the game's female stars are being asked to take unreasonable risks as the CBA saga rolls on. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jillaroos great Kezie Apps says the game's female stars are putting careers on the line on a weekly basis as a drawn-out CBA saga drags on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.