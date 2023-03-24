Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warilla High School fights prompt urgent request for help from princpal

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla High School principal Michelle Brook penned an open letter to the community pleading for calm amid the school's growing "violent streak".

Students encouraged to "fight on" by some parents are fuelling a growing "violent streak" at Warilla High School, prompting the principal to plead for calm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.