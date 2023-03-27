Remember that time the Sea Cliff Bridge was closed on a Sunday afternoon in January to be taken over by a Formula 1 car and a stunt plane?
Well, the footage from inside the aircraft has been released and it is quite spectacular.
It turned out to be none other than renowned Red Bull stunt pilot Matt Hall in the cockpit, racing Aussie legend Daniel Ricciardo who was speeding along the bridge in his F1 car.
Hall uploaded the video - which included some intense facial expressions - to his social media channels at the weekend.
The bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive has sweeping views of the Illawarra escarpment and ocean, and was closed for several hours on January 29 for the Red Bull promotion to be filmed.
It's understood it was for a promotional shoot being put together ahead of a Bathurst Supercars event.
At the time, witnesses standing on Stanwell Park Beach posted videos to social media of the plane seemingly flying at speed towards the bridge, before shooting upwards.
The famous bridge of the Illawarra is often used for television commercials, still photography shoots, movies and television series.
