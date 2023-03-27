Illawarra Mercury
Gareth Ward to attend court over sex assault charges as Kiama vote remains close

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Incumbent Kiama MP Gareth Ward, pictured outside a pre-polling station in Kiama last week, has been asked to enter pleas in court on Tuesday. Photo by Adam McLean.

Incumbent Kiama MP Gareth Ward has been asked to attend court on Tuesday to formally enter pleas over the historical sexual and indecent assault charges which have been hanging over his head for the past year.

