A new report outlines the timeline of events that saw a bulk carrier come perilously close to smashing into the cliffs of the Royal National Park in wild seas last winter.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has released an interim report as it continues to investigate the MV Portland Bay's ordeal, which began on July 4.
The morning before, the Portland Bay - which had previously delivered a cargo of cement - was directed to leave Port Kembla's outer harbour and get a safe distance from the coast due to heavy winds and swell.
Early on the morning of July 4, smoke was found to have issued from one of the main engine's auxiliary blowers and the ship's master subsequently found the engine's revolutions per minute was unable to go above dead slow ahead.
The master then notified the ship's managers of a "main engine failure".
Attempts to increase the engine's RPM proved unsuccessful and shortly before 7am, the master reported to vessel traffic services that the main engine had failed, the ship was drifting towards the coast, and tug assistance was needed.
At 7.16am the master broadcast an 'urgency' message and Marine Rescue NSW suggested the Portland Bay be anchored, but the master decided against this given the weather conditions and relatively deep water.
Less than half an hour later, Port Kembla vessel traffic services notified the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre that the ship was drifting towards the coast and was at risk of grounding in about 90 minutes.
The JRCC worked with Port Botany to dispatch a tug and started planning for the possible evacuation of the ship's crew.
Meanwhile, the master broadcast distress alerts and at 8.30am sounded the ship's alarm and mustered the crew as they considered abandoning the ship.
Shortly after 9am, three rescue helicopters were sent to the ship to evacuate non-essential crew but could not undertake winching due to the "unpredictable heavy rolling and pitching".
About 15 minutes later the ship's master deployed both anchors, about one mile from the coast.
The tug boat SL Diamantina arrived nearby about 10am but tow lines snapped multiple times and further attempts were abandoned.
At this point, winds were near gale force and the ship and tug were contending with an estimated nine-metre swell.
Early in the afternoon, two more tugs - the Bullara and SL Martinique - arrived and attached tow lines, while work on the engine made it operable to a limited RPM.
The two tugs began towing the ship away from the coastline but one line broke and the Portland Bay again began drifting towards the coast.
That night, the Svitzer Glenrock was sent from Newcastle and arrived the following afternoon but in the meantime the ship's anchors were again deployed.
On the afternoon of July 5, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority ordered the ship to proceed under tow to Port Botany, where it arrived the next afternoon.
An AMSA inspection found deficiencies in the Hong Kong-registered ship's main engine and other machinery.
The ATSB's continued investigation will look at the ship's main engine maintenance and performance, the emergency response, and the ship's activities and movements.
The bureau will release a final report when the investigation is completed.
"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken," director of transport safety Stuart Macleod said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
