A Fairy Meadow family has been left shaken after a car crashed into their house.
A woman believed aged in her 80s was at the wheel of a silver Toyota Corolla that ran off Elliotts Road and ploughed through a fence about 11am Thursday.
The car continued over a front lawn before smashing into a brick house, where Jenny Hilton's teenage daughter was at home.
"We haven't been able to enter the house because they [emergency services] are worried about the structural damage," Mrs Hilton afterwards told the Mercury.
"My daughter rushed out to see if she could help, if anybody was injured. She opened the front door and, by the grace of God, it didn't collapse. It's freakish and frightening."
Mrs Hilton says the accident is only the latest on the "dangerous" stretch of Elliotts Road, where she wants to see road safety measures introduced.
"I've tragically lost count of the number of road accidents I've witnessed on Elliotts Road," she said.
"There are two really dangerous intersections - Storey St and Cowper St - which are notorious for accidents.
"In addition, there's always cars flying over the railway bridge.
"I'm incredibly worried that it's only a matter of time until there's a fatality on Elliotts Road.
"It's just so obvious that we need a roundabout or speed humps."
Mrs Hilton said she raised the issue with roads authorities several years ago when the department carried out a survey in the area.
"I thought there was gong to be action, but that's not the case. I'll certainly step up the campaign today."
