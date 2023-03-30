Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Car ploughs into house on 'dangerous' Elliotts Rd, Fairy Meadow

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Hilton's home suffered structural damage in a road accident on Thursday. Picture: Robert Peet
Jenny Hilton's home suffered structural damage in a road accident on Thursday. Picture: Robert Peet

A Fairy Meadow family has been left shaken after a car crashed into their house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.