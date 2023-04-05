They gathered under the blazing afternoon sun at Surf Beach, their mouths watering with anticipation. This is an event they did not want to miss.
The annual Kiama Spud Hunt attracts hundreds of children every year, and Wednesday's event was no different.
Kicking things off was none other than the Easter bunny, who stood with the children before he rung an old fashioned school bell to mark the start of the hunt.
The rules are easy - find a spud. Then you've got three choices - keep it, or exchange it for a chocolate Easter egg or a strawberry.
Kiama Farmers' Markets has been hosting the event since 2014, and manager Tricia Ashelford said it's their way of giving back to the community.
She describes the hunt as mayhem and an awful lot of fun.
"There's children running from all around, just scrambling around to find a spud," she said. "It's madness and mayhem, but it's very fun.
"It's a bit of an institution for the kids, it's our Easter way of giving back and saying thanks to the community."
The free event was even more appreciated this year, she said.
"With the rising cost of living, anything you can do with your kids that's free is great," Ms Ashelford said.
