Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man changed with high-range drink driving after crashing car near WIN Stadium

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 6 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 54-year-old man has been charged with high range drink driving after he crashed his car near WIN Stadium. Image by Google street view
A 54-year-old man has been charged with high range drink driving after he crashed his car near WIN Stadium. Image by Google street view

A 54-year-old man has been charged with high range drink driving after he crashed his vehicle near WIN Stadium overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.