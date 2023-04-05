A 54-year-old man has been charged with high range drink driving after he crashed his vehicle near WIN Stadium overnight.
Police were called to the rear car park, off Marine Drive, just after 7pm after reports a car had crashed.
"A car has mounted the gutter and ended up on the cycleway," Wollongong Police District duty officer Mick Dykes said.
"It got stuck in a ditch in the bushland behind the stadium."
The driver was breath tested and returned a high range result. He was arrested and had his drivers' licence suspended.
There was no significant damage to the car and no injuries reported.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.