Killalea and The Farm should be patrolled by lifeguards, Shellharbour City Council mayor Chris Homer said in the wake of a drowning death at the popular surf spot.
An Italian tourist in his 40s drowned at the north end The Farm on Easter Sunday, he was only in the Illawarra for the day when the tragedy occurred.
He was around 50 metres off Killalea Regional Park in Shell Cove, and the death has prompted Cr Homer, who is a former lifeguard, to call for The Farm to be patrolled.
"In an idea world, Killalea and The Farm specifically would be patrolled. It's a very popular area," he said.
"Especially in the peak season of swimming and especially summer. But, it's a different stakeholder down there, it's within the National Parks."
While council-employed lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers patrol other beaches in the Illawarra, the 260-hectare Killalea Regional Park is under the jurisdiction of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
Previously, council has not approached the NPWS about the possibility of patrols being introduced at the site, but this death has prompted Cr Homer to change that.
"I will just have a chat to them about it, just chat about the possibilities, and how the nuts and bolts of it would fit inside the National Parks and Wildlife Service model," he said.
A NPWS spokeswoman said most beaches in NSW national parks and reserves are unpatrolled.
"Visitor safety was reviewed when NPWS assumed responsibility for managing Killalea, with new signs installed warning visitors that this is an unpatrolled beach with strong currents," she said.
"NPWS will review the circumstances of this incident to see if anything else can be done to ensure people are aware of the risks in this area."
As a surfer Cr Homer said Killalea's remoteness was part of the appeal for surfers and swimmers, but this is also what put swimmers at risk if they get into difficulty.
Surfers are the ones who usually come to people's aid, drag them in and get them out of trouble before the trouble really starts.- Shellharbour City Council mayor Chris Homer
"Surfers are the ones who usually come to people's aid, drag them in and get them out of trouble before the trouble really starts, which is, of course, people actually physically drowning," he said.
"This was just one of those occasions where sooner or later someone will lose their life."
The NPWS spokeswoman said the service works closely with Surf Life Saving NSW and the University of NSW's Beach Safety Research Group who provide guidance on drowning risks and beach safety.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
