Hazardous surf, marine wind warnings as big swell slams Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
Big swells are pounding the Illawarra coastline this week, with surfers ignoring warnings to stay out of the water.

