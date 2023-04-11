Big swells are pounding the Illawarra coastline this week, with surfers ignoring warnings to stay out of the water.
Hazardous surf and marine wind warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on the weekend are expected to stay in place until Wednesday.
Coastal activities including rock fishing, boating and swimming should be avoided, with people urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean, and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
Anyone heading out onto the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
Boaters should log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
