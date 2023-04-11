Illawarra Mercury
New project looks at improving perception of safety in Wollongong for women, gender diverse people

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 5:15pm
Crystal Atkinson, Mary Villarino and Wilhelmina Holdernesse. Pictures by Sylvia Liber.
The Piccadilly Centre in Crown Street, the bus stop near the corner of Burelli and Church streets, and the streets and car parks surrounding the hospital have emerged as some of the areas in Wollongong where women feel the least safe.

