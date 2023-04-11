A magistrate has asked a Warilla parolee "what were you thinking" after he sent a "totally unacceptable" picture of his genitals to his female caseworker last year.
"It was all an accident. It wasn't sent on purpose," Christopher Terentis told Magistrate Claire Girotto.
"It just happened and she received it."
The 58-year-old faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to harass or offend.
Terentis received a mobile phone through parole on December 13 last year and at 4.30pm that afternoon, he sent his mental health caseworker a close up image of a penis to her work phone.
He then called the caseworker twice that evening and was left unanswered.
The image was "unwelcome, offensive and breached the bounds of the relationship", court documents stated.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer conceded the facts were "disturbing" and that Terentis was on parole for robbery at the time of offending.
However Ms Ozer argued there were "large gaps" in Terentis' criminal record, adding that he has diagnosed post traumatic stress disorder.
Magistrate Girotto said Terentis' psychologist report tendered to the court was "pretty vanilla".
"It shows substance abuse disorder and personality disorder ... most people who come before the court could say the same," Magistrate Girotto said.
"This behaviour is totally unacceptable."
Terentis was handed a 14 month community correction order.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.