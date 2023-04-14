A stash of "extreme right-wing" stickers, guns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition were uncovered in counter terrorism raids at Gwynneville, a court has heard.
Matt Gibbs, Adrian John Carr and Darren Paul Boyce were arrested as a result of the operation and faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Friday.
Each were granted bail.
Investigators part of the Terrorism Investigations Squad swooped in on Gwynneville properties as part of a planned raid on Thursday, with heavily armed officers wearing bulletproof vests, balaclavas and helmets lining the streets.
They also raided Carr's work place, an industrial complex at Fairy Meadow.
Firearms and Weapons Prohibitions Orders have been served on all three men.
Gibbs, a 33-year-old factory worker, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm.
Tendered court documents in relation to Gibbs state he mainly couch surfs, but occasionally lives at a Spearing Parade property, and last stayed there on Wednesday night.
The counter terrorism squad were allowed into the home by another resident and began a search about midday.
Inside one of the bedrooms, investigators uncovered multiple plastic packages containing approximately 10,000 rounds of air rifle and gel blaster ammunition each - which were not seized at the time.
According to Gibbs' court papers, boxes of stickers emblazoned with "white supremacy, anti-Antifa and extreme right-wing slogans" were also found, which police claimed were linked to the neo-Nazi group Illawarra Activ88.
A crime scene was established in relation to the stickers.
In a police interview following his arrest, Gibbs made full admissions to owning the stickers, adding he placed them in public spots near the University of Wollongong, mostly in opposition to Antifa stickers.
Defence lawyer Olivia Slade said Gibbs felt "stupid" and "silly" for owning them and that he "feels like an idiot" for participating in the group.
"He doesn't have any political views and doesn't want to be associated with that group," Ms Slade said.
A continuation of the search revealed an AR15 style gel blaster and two Glock 17 style gel blasters, kept underneath the house.
Gibbs confessed they were his and said he traded them for fish six months ago.
"I put them under the house but should have put them in the bin," Gibbs said during a police interview, according to court papers.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Gibbs' matter was the most serious of the three and noted his prior convictions for violence.
A sentencing assessment report was ordered to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending. Gibbs was bailed and will be sentenced on May 26.
Carr, a 36-year-old arborist, is yet to enter formal pleas to charges of possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm and possessing cannabis.
Police stopped Carr on Thursday when he was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander outside Hoskins St, Gwynneville.
He allegedly became "belligerent" and refused to accept the weapons order served on him, however he eventually complied and allegedly disclosed he owned a Glock 17 gel blaster in a caravan at his Irvine St property.
Representing himself in court, Carr said he bought the gel blaster on eBay from Queensland.
"I haven't particularly done anything wrong," Carr said. "I didn't know it was illegal."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed his release, pointing to his 48-page long criminal record which includes a number of assaults and break and enters.
Carr was bailed. His matter was adjourned to May 9 to allow him to seek legal representation.
Darren Paul Boyce, also an arborist, is yet to enter pleas to charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, and possessing ammunition without a permit.
Police allege he kept a rusted 12-gauge double barrelled shotgun with a missing trigger, along with 12 shotgun cartridges, inside a caravan he used to live in, parked at Carr's work place.
Sgt Jacob noted Boyce had a lengthy record for violence. He was bailed and will return to court next month.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.