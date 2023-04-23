Alleged drunk driver charged after ute flips at Marshall Mount

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving after his ute hit a fence and rolled at Marshall Mount in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency service crews were called to Marshall Mount Rd after reports of a single-vehicle crash were made before 1am on Sunday.
Lake Illawarra officers attended and were told by witnesses that the ute left the road, crashed into a fence and rolled.
Paramedics assessed the 25-year-old male driver at the scene who escaped injury and did not require any treatment.
He was subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result. Further testing at Oak Flats police station allegedly presented a blood alcohol reading of 0.173.
The man was subsequently charged with high range PCA and his licence was suspended.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.