Deep in the green hills of the Highlands a group of casual royalists are busy planning a special long lunch for the coronation of King Charles.
And as the crown is finally bestowed upon the head of Charles III on May 6, they are hoping to pack the village hall with a pageant of red, white and blue.
Where else but in Burrawang, which on certain days could be mistaken for a set of the TV show Midsomer Murders - without the murders, of course, heaven forbid.
And with Hoddle Street's trees a riot of autumn red, that's one of the colours taken care of.
Poss Keech, who is helping oganise the Coronation Long Lunch on May 7, said there had been interest from Burrawang and beyond - Kangaloon and Robertson - and they had four Coronation Quiches locked in already.
"We're not that old, we may see Will's, we may see another one, but we may not either," she said.
"Once or twice in your lifetime is lucky and we're not desperate royalists but it's the pageantry - and it's history in the making.
"It will be fantastic to revel in it a little bit, considering we're far removed but we're still part of the commonwealth."
And what kind of a king does Poss think Charles will make?
Poss hadn't much time for Charles at first but after reading his autobiography, has changed her mind.
"I actually think he's amazingly intelligent, well informed, has a great sense of humour. I think he'll probably be good.
"I think he'll cut away with a little bit of the traditions of the last couple of generations, I think he'll add a bit more of a human touch to it.
"And Camilla - we were all appalled initially at the thought of Camilla becoming queen, but I also believe she's got a great sense of humour and, you know, she'd rather be stomping around in her gum boots than her high heels."
As well as the lunch there will be a replay of the coronation on the big screen, and prizes for the best decorated crown. Instructions are clear: bring a picnic lunch to share, and dress in Union Jack colours.
Tickets are still available via Trybooking.com
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.