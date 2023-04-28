Celebrating the 'life, love, friendship and service' of paramedic Steven Tougher

Paramedic Stephen Tougher's life will be celebrated at the University of Wollongong on Monday.
The paramedic, who attended Bulli High School, was fatally stabbed in the car park of a Campbelltown fast food restaurant.
A "celebration of the life, love, friendship and service" of Mr Tougher will be held at the UOW University Hall at 11am on Monday.
"Steven will be sadly missed by his many family, friends and colleagues and the community he served," his funeral notice stated.
It is understood that emergency workers will form a guard of honour outside the University Hall after the funeral.
On Facebook, Mr Tougher's father Jeff sent out a message about the service, to both those who knew him "and those who didn't but have been touched" by the tragedy.
"If you could join us, we would be most grateful," Jeff wrote.
"Please feel welcome and just come. Help us celebrate all that is good in the world."
Those who cannot make the service in person can watch a live stream via a link on the Keneally's Funerals Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to NSW Ambulance.
Mr Tougher was fatally stabbed in the car park of Campbelltown McDonald's, while he and a workmate took a break at the tail-end of their night shift at 5.30am on April 14.
Police rushed to the scene and saw a 21-year-old man allegedly wielding a knife.
Jordan James Fineanganofo, who has since been charged with Mr Tougher's murder, was formally refused bail and remains in custody.
Mr Tougher became a paramedic intern for NSW Ambulance in May last year and he had just started what was his dream job with NSW Ambulance.
"Steven's dedication to helping others shone brightest during his work as a NSW Ambulance paramedic and previously as a nurse," a statement from his family noted.
"But it wasn't just his medical expertise that made him exceptional - Steven's compassion touched the lives of so many people.
"He had a way of calming fears, offering words of solace, and showing kindness in the midst of chaotic or traumatic events.
"Steven had an uncanny ability to connect with people, to truly understand their needs, and to provide care with genuine warmth and empathy."
The tragedy saw an outpouring of sadness - and support.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help Mr Tougher's wife Madison. As of Friday morning, it has raised almost half a million dollars.
Jeff Tougher has also begun campaigning for "Steven's Law", which would mandate a life sentence for those convicted of murdering public service workers.
"People ask me if there's anything I need," Jeff said.
"Well there is ... I need you to back me in a bid to advocate for stronger laws to protect these people who serve the community with such passion and dedication.
"Laws like mandatory life sentences for killing anyone in the line of duty."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
