A double to Wolves captain Lachlan Scott saw the side take away a 2-2 draw at Belmore against Sydney Olympic on Saturday.
Since his return from a hamstring injury sustained in round three - which kept him out for five games - the former Wanderers player has netted five times in the same amount of fixtures.
Scott opened the scoring for the Wolves against Olympic before former A-League talisman Roy O'Donovan netted a double of his own within 16 minutes in the second half.
The Wolves captain then levelled the scores with another goal and handed his side a point.
The result means the side have now gone unbeaten in their last three games, with two draws and a win.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.