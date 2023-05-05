Region's best female teams to continue Sapphire Cup journey

Football South Coast's best female football sides have learnt their fate in the third round of the Sapphire Cup.
Round three saw the entry of teams from the NPL NSW Women's competition alongside round two qualifiers from local associations and Football NSW's league one women's.
In round two, South Coast Flame smashed Nepean 10-0, Albion Park won 3-0 away to Flying Bats and Bulli beat Balmain 6-2.
Unfortunately for Shellharbour, they were bundled out of the second round after going down to Lindfield.
Woonona are still yet to play their second round fixture due to wet weather, but will Abercrombie away on Sunday.
The draw - which was released on Friday afternoon - saw some massive fixtures. Bulli will host NPL1 side Manly, the White Eagles will take on Marconi and the Flame will play Umina United.
Times and venues are still to be confirmed.
The inaugural competition was created ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
The Sapphire Cup mirrors the existing men's Waratah Cup knockout competition, deriving its name from the former 'NSW Sapphires' team who were part of the former Women's National Soccer League.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
