It started 10 years ago at Corrimal Library but Comic Gong has grown to become a key event on the calendar of superhero fans of all ages.
From there, the (super) powers that be moved Comic Gong into the city, where it grew in popularity faster than a speeding bullet.
This year, due to work at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Comic Gong was split into two events.
A family cosplay day took place at Corrimal Library on Saturday, with grown-ups heading to the Comic Gong Cosplay Ball at Wollongong Town Hall next week.
Wollongong City Council Manager Library and Community Services Jenny Thompson said that Comic Gong was at its heart, about community.
"Comic Gong has come a long way from its humble roots of a few activities, trade tables and artists at the Corrimal Library and Community Centre," Ms Thompson said.
"Over the years Comic Gong has become a household name for Wollongong residents who have fallen in love with the annual event."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
