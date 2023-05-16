Illawarra Mercury
KICKOFF: St George Illawarra spoiled for choice in search for new head coach

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 9:05am
The Dragons coaching race is reportedly down to three club greats - Ben Hornby, Dean Young and Jason Ryles
There was a time you might have said the Dragons head-coaching gig was Jason Ryles' to lose. These days, it's flipped to the point the Ryles is the Dragons' to lose.

