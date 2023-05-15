Illawarra Mercury
BREAKING: St George Illawarra sack Anthony Griffin, appoint Ryan Carr interim coach.

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:21am, first published 9:38am
The Dragons have sacked coach Anthony Griffin, effective immediately. Picture by Adam McLean
St George Illawarra have sacked coach Anthony Griffin, effective immediately.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

