The Illawarra Stingrays took the lead but could not get the three points against NWS Spirit in front of their home fans at Macedonia Park on Sunday.
The Stingrays fielded a strong line-up pre-match on paper, with A-League Women players Danika Matos and Sasha Grove making their first starts in the team for the season whilst Sarina Bolden, Chloe Middleton, Michelle Carney and Sakura Nojima also started from the off.
They came up against a strong NWS Spirit side who featured recent ALW champion and Sydney FC captain Natalie Tobin.
Heading into the match, Steve Gordon's side were 12th on the ladder and faced a stern test in the form of the fourth-placed Koalas - who were unbeaten in their past six matches heading into the contest - but with a win, they could have jumped as high as eighth.
The side was in relatively decent form aside from last week's APIA loss, having won two on the trot prior.
And it was their top scorer so far this season Carney that opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a header from close range to give the Stingrays the best possible start.
Despite dominating proceeding after the Stingrays were costly at the back, with NWS Spirit given the opportunity to equalise in the first half via a penalty.
Rola Badawiya stepped up to take the penalty but Aimee Hall was heroic in goals for the Stingrays. Making the save initially, Badawiya came in for the follow up and got the ball over the line, but was judged to have fouled the goalkeeper in doing so.
But in the 37th minute, Badawiya made amends as she made the score 1-1 at the second time of asking.
But the scores were locked at 1-1 going into the sheds.
As the match moved into the second half, NWS Spirit came out of the blocks and even nearly took the lead almost straight away after having a shot hit the crossbar.
Mary Stanic-Floody was the next to sting the palms of Hall in goals and Spirit were humming approaching the hour mark.
As the game approached the 80th minute, it was anyone's for the taking.
Neither side could really manage and clear cut chances in the second half other than the early rattling of the post by Spirit.
And in the end, the scores remained at 1-1 at full-time, meaning both had to settle for a draw.
Next week the Stingrays will be away from home against Macarthur on Sunday May 28. Kickoff 5pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.