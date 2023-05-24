Police are calling for the public's help after the death of a man who was found with head injuries.
Officers were called to Brinawarr Street in Bomaderry around 1pm on May 15 following reports of an injured man.
"A 54-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Shoalhaven Hospital where he died later that evening," police said.
A crime scene was established and officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
On Thursday, South Coast police released CCTV images of the man in the hours before he died.
If you have information call Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
