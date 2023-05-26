As Wollongong indie-pop group Pirra celebrates their latest single Forget About It, they are in rehearsals to play one of their biggest gigs ever - Vivid Live.
The massive light and sound festival transforms Sydney each year and Pirra will be among 45 Australian and international acts to play to the crowds at the Sydney Opera House.
"It's like one of those massive lifetime goals ... it was pretty amazing when I told the band," singer Jess Beck said.
"It's the first time we've headlined our own show and it's our Vivid Live debut."
Pirra's gig is on June 1 and the band of Beck, James McKendry and brothers Curtis and Jeffrey Argent, will be joined on stage by string quartet Vixen Strings, and fellow Illawarra acts Freyja Garbett (keyboard), Glenn Whitehall (vocals and guitar) and Emily McKendry (vocals).
Their latest album Spirals, released in September 2022, has been well received by fans and the industry.
"We're really happy with how the album has gone and we're really happy to get it out," Ms Beck said.
Vivid attracted more more than 2.5 million people to Sydney last year to enjoy the festival. Now, with international borders fully reopened those numbers are expected to swell.
One of the most popular attractions invariably is the Light Walk which includes eternal bonfires outside Central Station to an other-wordly jungle at Circular Quay, an ice-field at Barangaroo Reserve and a quick trip through Sydney's last century underneath the Harbour Bridge.
It sets the tone of this year's creative direction, 'Vivid Sydney, Naturally', has been inspired by the city's connection to the natural environment.
Once you hit the city, there will be extra trains and buses over the weekends to get to and from Vivid Sydney locations.
On Friday nights from 6pm and on weekends from 5pm buses and light rail services won't run to Circular Quay. Light rail services will end at Town Hall and buses will relocate to Martin Place.
Due to the sheer volume of crowds, driving is not encouraged as to parking is llimited and traffic will be heavy.
If you're planning a trip from the Illawarra it's also worth remembering Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights are busiest.
And don't forget the Monday public holiday night on June 12 which is also particularly popular.
A preview into some of the Vivid Sydney 2023 highlights includes:
Brand new festival pillar Vivid Food will activate across venues in Sydney's CBD showcasing a variety of creativity, innovation and culinary experiences, from pop up restaurants to haute cuisine celebrating the city's vibrant and diverse food culture.
From electronic to hip hop, reggaeton to rap - find music to suit your taste at one of these events under $50 at Sydney's coolest venues.
The festival will illuminate and energise various locations throughout the city, including Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, The Goods Line, Central Station and Sydney icons such as the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
