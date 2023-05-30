Game one: Who comes out on top in State of Origin?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports writers JORDAN WARREN and AGRON LATIFI discuss game one of State of Origin between NSW and Queensland on Wednesday evening, where the game will be won and lost and all the chatter around the controversial 'navy blue' jersey NSW will be wearing in Adelaide.
WARREN: It comes around fast Agron but it is that time again, Origin week.
But let's start with NSW, what did you make of the squad selection Agron. Do you feel like it was right and if not, would you have had anyone else in there?
LATIFI: Time will tell if Freddie has picked the right NSW side to win back the trophy. What is clear is that the coach had to do something different this year, after the Maroons bullied NSW last year and secured victory with an impressive game three triumph.
What stood out in that game, apart from Ben Hunt's match-winning try, was the rough-house tactics employed by Maroons' enforcer Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, particularly against Matt Burton.
Wanting to protect his players and meet fire with fire is perhaps why Brad Fittler surprised many with his selection of Bulldogs tough-man Tevita Pangai-Junior.
Unfortunately for the Blues, Pangai-Junior's selection came at the expense of injured Manly forward Jake Trbojevic. Trbojevic is a workhorse and his attack and defence in the middle of the park will be missed.
In saying that I'm looking forward to seeing how Pangai-Junior handles the State of Origin cauldron. He is the type of player who can make something happen in defence and attack but he also has a lot of mistakes in him.
What's your thoughts Jordan? Which way are you leaning?
WARREN: Growing up I spent my early years watching one of the great Queensland sides in Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Greg Inglis tear up NSW religiously each series so I'm happy to say I feel as though it will be another close one.
The Blues will be hurting from their heartbreaking loss last year.
You feel as though Dragons skipper Ben Hunt will prove the difference in the hooker role should Queensland play to their strengths, while usual game-changer Daly Cherry-Evans will look to make his mark.
In terms of the Blues, Nathan Cleary will be the go-to man for Fittler's troops. As a Cronulla fan, reports of Cleary's infected tooth was intriguing considering Nicho Hynes is there to step up should the Penrith leader be unable to take to the field.
Obviously you do not wish any bad will on any player for your team or the opposition, but Hynes would do a great job in the halves and you just wonder if the in-form Shark is going to have his say this Origin series.
Agron, I wanted to shift attention slightly to off-field matters. There has been plenty of chatter about the NSW's 'navy blue' jersey that they will wear in game one in Adelaide. We have seen it before in 2019, but what are your thoughts on the matter, especially considering the NSW women's side will wear the traditional 'sky blue' in their series opener on Thursday?
LATIFI: I prefer the traditional sky blue jersey to be honest but I think it's a bit silly to make NSW change their jersey at this late stage. It's still blue and the opponents are maroon, so we know it's the Blues against the Maroons.
It really is a trivial matter to be honest. What isn't trivial is that NSW have had some disruptions in camp leading up to Game 1. First there were concerns about Cleary and now Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out because of a calf injury.
Crichton has played in grand-final winning teams and has had experience in the Origin arena, so I'm sure he'll handle the occasion well.
I'll be keen to see how NSW go playing with just the one specialist hooker in Api Koroisau.
Koroisau and Rabbitohs rake Damien Cook shared the duties last year but Fitler and his coaching panel feel the two-hooker plan doesn't work for NSW like it does for Queensland, who have enjoyed a lot of success with Ben Hunt and Harry Grant sharing the hooking duties.
At this late stage I'm still torn on who I think will win. My heart says NSW but my head reckons the Maroons will get up.
What about you Jordan, any predictions?
WARREN: I'll go with my heart and against you and say NSW will get up. The hurt of last season will inspire the side to go all the way in game one and it will lead them to Brisbane for game two with a leg-up.
Playing at Adelaide will also be a neutral experience, however you feel as though Queensland support will be at a high in South Australia.
Other than the mens this week we also have a number of familiar faces featuring five Steelers products for NSW.
How impressive is this feat Agron and what are you expecting from the girls with last season's series in mind?
LATIFI: I know the girls are really looking forward to the series. I had a chat with former Steelers and Dragons player Taliah Fuimaono, who is making her debut for NSW on Thursday night. The five-eighth said all the girls would prefer a three-game series but were still looking forward to locking horns with Queensland.
NSW hold the trophy after winning last season's game and are probably slight favourites heading into this year's decider. But I know the NSW players aren't writing off Queensland. It wouldn't surprise if they split the series 1-1.
Hopefully come next year the women's State of Origin is also a three-game series.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.