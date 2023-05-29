The man believed to be named as the next St George Illawarra Dragons coach, Jason Ryles, is a day closer to have his name inked on a coaching contract.
It is understood Ryles, who is currently the Roosters assistant coach, met with club officials on Monday.
Word has it that Ryles was after a five-year term and that has now been negotiated to four years, according to reports.
Ryles is intrinsically linked to the Dragons. He was born in Wollongong and played more than 150 first grade games for St George Illawarra before spending time at Melbourne, the Sydney Roosters and Catalans.
According to veteran sydney Roosters playmaker Luke Keary, he goes with the blessing of the tricolours.
Keary said he didn't want Ryles to go but believed the former prop was ready to take the next step after learning the coaching game under Roosters mentor Trent Robinson, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy, as well as brief stint with England rugby union under Eddie Jones.
He believes Ryles had an "aura" about him, similar to another Roosters alumni - onetime assistant coach and now the main man at Cronulla, Craig Fitzgibbon.
"I'm not too sure what's going on there but he's probably ready to take that next stop and be a head coach in the NRL," Keary said about Ryles on Monday.
"He's such a good person, he's very astute, very detailed in what he does.
"He reminds me a lot of Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon) as they've both got a bit of an aura and presence around them, both big men.
"He's ready for the opportunity."
Keary said players accepted that most assistant coaches were only temporary while they waited to land a top job.
During his time he'd seen the likes of Fitzgibbon, Adam O'Brien and Jason Taylor move through the Roosters ranks.
"We've had a lot of really good assistants here and that's the path they're on and their dream is to coach a first grade team themselves.
"As players it doesn't really affect us, we understand what they're trying to do , we know when they're all in but they're trying to chase their coaching dream outside."
The Dragons will play the final match of the Origin-interrupted round when they travel to Penrith on Sunday evening.
With the NRL world primed for State of Origin on Wednesday, the Dragons will watch playmaker Ben Hunt go around for the Maroons in Adelaide on Wednesday night.
On Thursday five Steelers will wear the NSW jumper in the women's 2023 State of Origin series.
Fullback Emma Tonegato, prop Kezie Apps, rake Keeley Davis, halfback Rachael Pearson and utility Taliah Fuimaono are in the Sky Blues team for the series opener against Queensland.
They'll play at CommBank Stadium on Thursday.
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.