St George Illawarra have rested Jack Bird for their clash against premiers Penrith on Sunday.
Skipper Ben Hunt has been named to back up from Wednesday's Origin opener so Jayden Sullivan goes back to the bench after starting against the Dolphins.
Interim-coach Ryan Carr has also picked Jaydn Su'a, who returns from a knee injury and Billy Burns also comes into the pack, with Ben Murdoch-Masila dropping to the bench.
Moses Mbye has dropped back to 18th Man and Toby Couchman to the reserves.
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has named the same 17 that downed the Broncos in Round 12.
His full Origin contingent of Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o are all named to back up pending how they come through Wednesday night's series opener.
Dragons team list:
1.Tyrell Sloan
Interchange:
Reserves:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
