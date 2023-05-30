Illawarra Mercury
Ben Hunt named to back up for Dragons while Jack Bird rested for Penrith game

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:20pm
Jack Bird has been rested for the Dragons clash against the Penrith Pathers on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack Bird has been rested for the Dragons clash against the Penrith Pathers on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illawarra have rested Jack Bird for their clash against premiers Penrith on Sunday.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

